Armenia premier: About $142.5m worth programs already implemented in Artsakh

YEREVAN. – One of the key tasks of the government remains the settlement and management of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this Wednesday while presenting the 2021-2026 program of the government of Armenia.

"According to the roadmap published by us on November 18, there were two points there that were directly related to Nagorno-Karabakh. The first is the full restoration of the negotiation process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Co-Chairs and the restoration of the normal life of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the second issue, we have carried out quite an active work. During this period, programs worth about 70 billion drams [(approx. US$142,542,960)] have already been implemented in Artsakh; the implementation of those programs continues. We will continue to move forward in this direction," Nikol Pashinyan added.