News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 18
USD
491.08
EUR
575.35
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.08
EUR
575.35
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
US, EU, other countries say they are "deeply worried" about women in Afghanistan
US, EU, other countries say they are "deeply worried" about women in Afghanistan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The United States, the European Union and 19 other Western nations have issued a statement calling on Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders to guarantee the rights of women and girls, saying in a joint statement they are “deeply worried” about their rights to education, employment and “freedom of movement.”

“Afghan women and girls, as all Afghan people, deserve to live in safety, security and dignity,” the statement said. “Any form of discrimination and abuse should be prevented. We in the international community stand ready to assist them with humanitarian aid and support, to ensure that their voices can be heard.”

The countries also said they would “monitor closely how any future government ensures rights and freedoms that have become an integral part of the life of women and girls in Afghanistan during the last twenty years.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos