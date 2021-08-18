Armenia opposition MP: We are still concerned about situations in Karabakh and Armenia

We are still concerned about the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the situation in Armenia, and we have a tremendous amount of work to do. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan told reporters in parliament today, touching upon today’s closed discussion on the situation on the border.
“Our concerns are due to the current tension on Armenia’s border. The enemy trespassed Armenia’s border three months ago, and there are captives, victims and injured persons. Our concerns can’t be dispelled since the enemy remains in Armenia’s territory. We asked many questions and received answers. Some questions were informational, and there were no comments on other questions for reasons known to us all. I believe there is always a need for such discussions, and they need to be held at a higher level,” Saghatelyan said.