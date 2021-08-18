News
Advisor to Karabakh President: Defense Army units are in Shushi's Yeghtsahogh village and ensuring security
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The units of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are in their places, there is no problem. This is what Advisor to the President of Artsakh Vahram Poghosyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am today, touching upon reports on servicemen of the Defense Army exiting from Yeghtsahogh village of Shushi Province and leaving the population unprotected.

“Our military formations ensure security in Yeghtsahogh along with Russian peacekeepers. There hasn’t been any territorial concession in favor of the enemy,” Poghosyan stated.

Yesterday the head of Yeghtsahogh village told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the servicemen of the Defense Army left the village a few days ago and left the village unprotected.
