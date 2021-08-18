Russia's Putin discusses situation in Afghanistan with his Iranian counterpart

President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on winning the recent presidential elections and taking office.
The Kremlin reports that during the phone talk, the parties expressed satisfaction with the level of Russian-Iranian relations and mentioned their loyalty to further development of the multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation. In this context, they considered the main topics on the bilateral agenda, including the implementation of joint and large projects in the trade and economic sector, as well as cooperation in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.
The parties also discussed the prospects for resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with regard to Iran’s nuclear deal. They were also very focused on the events unfolding in Afghanistan and expressed willingness to support the establishment of peace and stability in the country.