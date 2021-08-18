Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 6 more Armenian servicemen found after searches in Jrakan

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that a rescue squad conducted searches for the remains of deceased and missing Armenian servicemen in Jrakan (Jabrayil) today and found the remains of six more Armenian servicemen.
The rescuers removed the remains of the servicemen and transferred them to the forensic medicine bureau in Stepanakert. Their identities will be confirmed after forensic medicine expert examination in Armenia.
Since the truce, the remains of a total of 1,642 servicemen have been removed from the occupied territories of Artsakh as a result of searches.