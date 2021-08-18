Armenia Digitalization Council holds session chaired by PM

The Digitalization Council today held a session chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, as reported the Government of Armenia.
Head of the digitalization expert group Suren Krmoyan presented the work that the Council has done over the past two years, and the Council discussed the nearly 25 program and strategic documents.
The Council continues to work on introduction of the systems of digital identification, validity of official documents, electronic licenses, individual and public notifications, unified system of electronic justice and several other directions of the digital agenda. According to Krmoyan, due to COVID-19, the level of use of electronic services has essentially grown.
Attaching importance to the work done, the Prime Minister emphasized that it is necessary to analyze the dynamics of implementation of the digital agenda, assess the interim results and earmark the future actions for development of the sector. Pashinyan also assigned to present the statistical analysis that will allow to assess the effectiveness of the current digital services.