Afghan videotapes himself and other men clinging from US air force plane

An Afghan videotaped himself and other men clinging from a US air force plane going up from Kabul Airport in a desperate attempt to flee the country under the control of the Taliban, NYP reported.
The scenes taped on Monday show a man smiling and showing, with his hand, the crowd of people who want to leave the country following the establishment of power of the Taliban.
At least two people died after the giant C-17 Globemaster lifted off.
US officials say seven people died, two of whom were injured by US soldiers after the crowd invaded the international airport and occupied the runway.
Dozens of people tried to cling from the fuselage of the aircraft. It’s not clear whether the person who taped the video is alive or not.