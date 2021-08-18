Deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris to be arrested

Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan of the Kentron and Nork Marash Districts of Yerevan today granted the motion for arrest and ruled to remand Deputy Mayor of Goris Menua Hovsepyan. This is what Martirosyan’s attorney Armen Melkonyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The decision on the motion to arrest one of the employees of Goris Municipality hasn’t been announced yet, and the decision on arresting the other deputy mayor Irina Yolyan will be announced at 10:30 p.m.
Earlier, the attorney had told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the motion for arresting employee of Goris Municipality Susanna Mkrtchyan was rejected, and she was released.