Ashraf Ghani promises to return to Afghanistan soon, assures that he didn't take money with him

Ashraf Ghani, who quit as President of Afghanistan, says the reason why he escaped the country was because there was a need to prevent bloodshed. This is what he said in a video message posted on his Facebook page, TASS reports.
Ghani confirmed the news that he is currently in the United Arab Emirates. “I had to leave Kabul. I didn’t want to become the reason for bloodshed in the capital,” he said, adding that he was being sought.
Ghani promised to return to Afghanistan soon. “I’m in the [United Arab] Emirates, but I will return to my country soon,” he said, indicating that he will continue his efforts “to achieve justice for the people of Afghanistan”.
Ghani also insisted that he hadn’t taken money while escaping from the country.