Biden, Merkel discuss Afghanistan situation

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the current situation in Afghanistan. The White House reports that they highly appreciated the ongoing efforts of their military and civilian personnel which are closely cooperating in Kabul to evacuate vulnerable Afghans who have worked unwaveringly to ensure security, peace and advancement of the people of Afghanistan for the past twenty years.
The parties also discussed the need to coordinate the humanitarian aid to be provided to the vulnerable citizens of the country and agreed to continue to plan these efforts during the upcoming virtual meeting of G7 partners.