Deputy Mayor of Armenia's Goris Irina Yolyan released

By the decision of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, Deputy Mayor of Goris Irina Yolyan has been released, Yolyan’s attorney Armen Melkonyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Earlier, Melkonyan had reported that Deputy Mayor of Goris Menua Hovsepyan will be arrested since the judge had granted the motion for arrest, while employee of Goris Municipality Susanna Mkrtchyan was released.
Employees of Goris Municipality Armine Chopchunts and Susanna Mkrtchyan have also been released.
On August 16, the Investigative Committee of Armenia decided to engage acting mayor of Goris Irina Yolyan and two employees of the municipality as accused for committing criminal acts provided for by relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia.
On August 17, the mentioned four accused were detained in order to choose arrest as a pre-trial measure against them.