Israel PM to visit White House
Israel PM to visit White House
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

President Biden will host Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Aug. 26, the White House announced Wednesday.

“Prime Minister Bennett’s visit will strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel, reflect the deep ties between our governments and our people, and underscore the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The pair will discuss critical issues related to global security in the Middle East, including Iran, she said.
