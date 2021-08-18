President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey is open for cooperation with the Taliban.
According to him, the country highly appreciates the Taliban’s “moderate statements”. “We are open for cooperation. The Taliban were very sensitive to relations with Turkey, and we hope they will keep being sensitive,” Erdogan added, Sabah reported.
“Turkey is inclined to support Afghanistan in good and bad times, regardless of who is in power. We have already declared that we can receive the leaders of the Taliban. Turkey is ready for any kind of cooperation for the sake of peace of the people of Afghanistan, the welfare of our Turkish compatriots residing in the country and the protection of our country’s interests,” he said, adding that Turkey continues to make efforts to maintain security at Kabul International Airport after the Taliban established control over the capital of Afghanistan.
Erdogan is planning to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan with President of Russia Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.