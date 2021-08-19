Newspaper: There is mess within Armenia authorities

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: As per Zhoghovurd daily, sources close to the authorities report that the creation of the [standing] committees of the [new] parliament has become a real headache.
The thing is that in the ruling faction it is difficult to find MPs who are good economists, lawyers, specialists in the field of education, or people who fight in international organizations.
And now there is a real mess within the authorities, as it seems that there is no issue of specialists within the NA [(National Assembly)] opposition, and the authorities are looking for appropriate MPs so that they can fight and pass their desired drafts in the committees.
Our sources inform that if no specialists are found, the authorities will have to just include various MPs in various committees to avoid disgrace and to create committees.