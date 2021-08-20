News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 20
USD
490.69
EUR
573.86
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.69
EUR
573.86
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
S.Korea plans to grant legal status to animals
S.Korea plans to grant legal status to animals
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

South Korea plans to amend its civil code to grant animals legal status, Choung Jae-min, the justice ministry's director-general of legal counsel, told Reuters in an interview, the news agency reported.

The push for the amendment comes as the number of animal abuse cases increased to 914 in 2019 from 69 in 2010, data published by a lawmaker's office showed, and the pet-owning population grew to more than 10 million people in the country of 52 million.

South Korea's animal protection law states that anyone who abuses or is cruel to animals may be sentenced to a maximum of three years in prison or fined 30 million won ($25,494), but the standards to decide penalties have been low as the animals are treated as objects under the current legal system, Choung said.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Storks face threat of extinction in Armenia
Due to environmental pollution in recent years…
 Zimbabwe to soon start selling rights to shoot 500 elephants
"We eat what we kill...
 One of rarest predators in Armenia is seen again in country 100 years later
According to the Ministry of Environment…
 Leopard returns to Armenia’s Tavush Province after 50 years
The WWF Armenia news service has informed in a statement…
 Stray dogs gobble up 3 kangaroos in Yerevan Zoo
The zoo management turned to the center for the neutralization of stray dogs, they managed to catch three of them…
Wildlife monitoring shelter-shacks created in Armenia
They have internet access and limited electricity, which is provided by a solar system…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos