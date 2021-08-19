Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh provide drinking water to more than 200 families

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have provided drinking water to more than 200 families living in the capital Stepanakert and remote areas of Artsakh, reported the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Within two days, the logistics units of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have delivered about 15 tons of drinking water to the residents of Artsakh.

The servicemen of this peacekeeping contingent will provide water to the locals every day until the completion of the repair-restoration works at the Artsakh water station and the laying of the water pipeline.

Also, these Russian peacekeepers are ensuring security during the construction of a waterline from the artesian well in the Martuni region to supply water to Taghavard and Karmir Shuka villages.