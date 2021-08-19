Shots fired in Yerevan, one injured (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – At 11:20pm on Wednesday, a report was received informing that there was an argument and a shooting at the courtyard of a Yerevan building, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
Subsequently, at 12:05am on Thursday, a call was received from a hospital informing that a 50-year-old Yerevan resident—with a gunshot wound to the calf—had been admitted to this medical center.
A criminal case has been filed in connection with the incident.
Traces of blood, a bullet, and some other objects were found at the scene.
The criminal investigation continues.