Armenia MOD on reports about sabotage at military outpost: What happened has nothing to do with adversary
Armenia MOD on reports about sabotage at military outpost: What happened has nothing to do with adversary
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia (MOD) has provided some details on Thursday’s discovery of the dead bodies of three Armenian servicemen at a military outpost.

In response to the press reports about sabotage, the MOD Information and Public Relations Department told Armenpress that actions are being taken to fully ascertain the circumstances of this incident.

"Nevertheless, at least according to the preliminary information available at the moment, what happened has nothing to do with the adversary [i.e., Azerbaijan]. As soon as we have new information, the Ministry of Defense will issue relevant statements," reads the response provided to Armenpress.

Armenia MOD: 3 soldiers found dead at military outpost
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
