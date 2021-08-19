News
Thursday
August 19
News
Missing servicemen’s families protesting outside Armenia National Security Service building
Missing servicemen’s families protesting outside Armenia National Security Service building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – A group of relatives of the missing servicemen are protesting Thursday in front of the building of the National Security Service of Armenia.

One of these relatives told reporters that the parents are also gathering facts about where their missing sons may be.

"The fathers enter the trenches, carry out search operations with the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Red Cross. The bodies of only 9 of the 21 missing servicemen were found, and 8 of them were identified," this relative said.

This relative added that these 21 missing soldiers are from the Tsor military unit.

"On the 17th day of the [44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last fall], they took the kids to the Hadrut region at a time when the Hadrut region was almost surrendered. Knowing what the situation is there, they took the kids there. Our kids were artillerymen, their positions should have been different, but they took [them] to quite wrong positions," said a relative.
