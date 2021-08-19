News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 19
USD
491.08
EUR
575.35
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.08
EUR
575.35
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
559 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
559 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 559 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 236,234 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 11 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,727 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,141 now.

The number of people who have recovered so far is 223,443, and the number of people currently being treated is 6,923.

And 7,514 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,461,464 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia and Russia healthcare ministers discuss supply of Russian coronavirus vaccines
The parties also mentioned the...
 Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,991 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 504 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And five more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,985 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 Pashinyan: New cases of coronavirus increased in Armenia by 35% in one week
The PM chaired a consultation, during which the COVID-19 situation, preventive measures, and the respective vaccination process in the country were discussed…
256 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And eight more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos