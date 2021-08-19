News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 19
USD
490.69
EUR
573.86
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.69
EUR
573.86
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia MOD asks not to disseminate false information about causes of incident of killed soldiers
Armenia MOD asks not to disseminate false information about causes of incident of killed soldiers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A number of untrue information is circulating in the press in connection with Thursday’s incident that took place in Syunik Province, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia noted in a statement.

"We convincingly ask to follow only the official information and not to disseminate false information about the causes of the incident, especially about the injuries sustained by the killed servicemen. Dissemination of such information is beneficial only to the adversary.

An investigation is underway, which will fully find out all the circumstances of the case, and the relevant information will be properly provided to the public,” the MOD added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos