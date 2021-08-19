Armenia MOD asks not to disseminate false information about causes of incident of killed soldiers

YEREVAN. – A number of untrue information is circulating in the press in connection with Thursday’s incident that took place in Syunik Province, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia noted in a statement.
"We convincingly ask to follow only the official information and not to disseminate false information about the causes of the incident, especially about the injuries sustained by the killed servicemen. Dissemination of such information is beneficial only to the adversary.
An investigation is underway, which will fully find out all the circumstances of the case, and the relevant information will be properly provided to the public,” the MOD added.