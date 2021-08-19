Few people killed during Independence Day rally in Afghanistan's Asadabad

A few people were killed during a rally held on the occasion of Independence Day in Asadabad, Afghanistan, Reuters reported, citing eyewitnesses.
According to an eyewitness, it’s not clear whether they were killed after gunshots or stampede.
Hundreds of people came out to the streets.
“At first, I was afraid and didn’t want to go, but when I saw that one of my neighbors had joined, I took out the flag. A few people were killed and wounded,” one said.
Today Afghanistan is marking the day of independence from British control that was declared in 1919.