News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 20
USD
490.69
EUR
573.86
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.69
EUR
573.86
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Few people killed during Independence Day rally in Afghanistan's Asadabad
Few people killed during Independence Day rally in Afghanistan's Asadabad
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A few people were killed during a rally held on the occasion of Independence Day in Asadabad, Afghanistan, Reuters reported, citing eyewitnesses.

According to an eyewitness, it’s not clear whether they were killed after gunshots or stampede.

Hundreds of people came out to the streets.

“At first, I was afraid and didn’t want to go, but when I saw that one of my neighbors had joined, I took out the flag. A few people were killed and wounded,” one said.

Today Afghanistan is marking the day of independence from British control that was declared in 1919.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos