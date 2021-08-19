News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 20
USD
490.69
EUR
573.86
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.69
EUR
573.86
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Relative of Armenian missing soldier: Ask relatives which official has asked about their condition
Relative of Armenian missing soldier: Ask relatives which official has asked about their condition
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


Only one colonel from the army started participating in the search operations after we presented our demand. This is what a parent of a missing Armenian servicemen told reporters in front of the building of the National Security Service of Armenia today.

“When the so-called defense minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan came to Artsakh, we had a meeting. During the meeting attended by the President of Artsakh, the chief of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Muradov [commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh], the first question was why they hadn’t come to conduct search operations, and Minister of Emergency Situations Karen Sargsyan said they hadn’t even called on the phone. The authorities of Artsakh are the ones that did everything and coordinated all activities,” one of the parents said.

Another parent said nobody has asked how the relatives of the missing servicemen are doing. “We parents do more. Ask the relative of every missing soldier who has received a phone call and been asked about his or her condition,” the parent added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker receives China Ambassador
The Ambassador mentioned that the...
 Zakharova: Russia is ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan with demarcation of border
In response to a question about the...
 Zakharova comments on Aliyev's statement, says supplying weapons is Russia's sovereign right
A few days ago, Alilyev demanded that...
 Azerbaijan troops withdrew from area they occupied on border with Artsakh’s Yeghtsahogh village, mayor says
At around 10am on Thursday…
 Zakharova: Russia, Hungary FMs will discuss situation in Karabakh
As per the Russian Foreign Ministry official representative…
 Opposition vice-speaker of Armenia parliament: Issue of enclaves, Meghri corridor being discussed?
Ishkhan Saghatelyan commented on the resumption of the activities of the tripartite commission of the Armenian, Russian, and Azerbaijani deputy prime ministers…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos