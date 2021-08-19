Relative of Armenian missing soldier: Ask relatives which official has asked about their condition

Only one colonel from the army started participating in the search operations after we presented our demand. This is what a parent of a missing Armenian servicemen told reporters in front of the building of the National Security Service of Armenia today.
“When the so-called defense minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan came to Artsakh, we had a meeting. During the meeting attended by the President of Artsakh, the chief of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Muradov [commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh], the first question was why they hadn’t come to conduct search operations, and Minister of Emergency Situations Karen Sargsyan said they hadn’t even called on the phone. The authorities of Artsakh are the ones that did everything and coordinated all activities,” one of the parents said.
Another parent said nobody has asked how the relatives of the missing servicemen are doing. “We parents do more. Ask the relative of every missing soldier who has received a phone call and been asked about his or her condition,” the parent added.