Armenian soldier who was found dead last night was a veteran of 44-day Karabakh war (PHOTO)
Armenian soldier who was found dead last night was a veteran of 44-day Karabakh war (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Private Murad Muradyan, who was found with lethal firearm injuries last night at the military post located in the premises of a military unit of the Armed Forces of Armenia, was from Buzhakan village of Kotayk Province.

On July 27, 2020, he was recruited to the army and participated in the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh].

Murad was the younger son of his family and had three sisters.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia had reported that on Aug. 19 at around 2:15 a.m. the bodies of Privates Murad Muradyan, 19, Levon Harutyunyan, 19, and Gor Sahakyan, 19, were found with lethal firearm injuries at the military post located in the premises of a military unit of the Armed Forces of Armenia in the southeastern direction of the country.

The circumstances behind the incident are being clarified. According to the Ministry of Defense, based on preliminary information, the incident has nothing to do with the adversary [Azerbaijan].
