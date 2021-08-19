Armenia, Kyrgyzstan to intensify economic ties (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday arrived in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, on a working visit, where he will take part in a regular session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Armenian government.
The visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia started with a meeting with President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan.
They expressed satisfaction with the high level of political dialogue, and reaffirmed their readiness to develop cooperation.
Both sides highlighted the high-level official reciprocal visits, and the intensification of the interparliamentary partnership between Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.
The parties agreed that there is an untapped potential for trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, and a new impetus should be given to economic ties. In this context, the session of the Armenian-Kyrgyz intergovernmental commission scheduled for this fall was highlighted.
Nikol Pashinyan and Sadyr Japarov exchanged views also on regional security issues and challenges. The interlocutors agreed that the conflicts and the existing problems should be settled solely in a peaceful way.