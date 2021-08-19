Desperate Afghans are trying to invade airport and seize empty buildings of embassies

Thousands of Afghans are in-between the Taliban’s checkpoints and the steel loop placed by the United States around the airport in Kabul, in a desperate attempt to get on the plane traveling anywhere.
People have started “attacking” the buildings of foreign embassies in Kabul since there was news about the safety of issuance of visas or at least reaching the airport safely.
According to unconfirmed reports on social networks, some people died since the US army and the Taliban were fighting to suppress the crowd of desperate people on their respective sides in the unofficial neutral zone.
Kabul is in a chaotic situation after the Taliban invaded Kabul following a two-week blitz attack that put an end to the 20-year rebellion.
Many people have visas to travel abroad and say even though they have been promised to be evacuated, they simply can’t enter since they are threatened.