Armenia defense minister briefs ombudsman on situation related to finding 3 soldiers dead

After Thursday’s dissemination of the information about the discovery of the bodies—with fatal gunshot wounds—of three Armenian servicemen, the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, immediately spoke with Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Facebook page of the ombudsman that the minister presented the situation related to this incident to Tatoyan.
The Karapetyan said that the information disseminated on social media that the death of these three soldiers was a result of a sabotage infiltration by the Azerbaijan side was absolutely false.
Considering that this matter concerns the protection of the rights of Armenia’s soldiers, including the right to life of dead servicemen, by Arman Tatoyan's decision, proceedings were launched on his own initiative.
Respective letters will be sent to the competent Armenian state authorities to get explanations in connection with this incident.