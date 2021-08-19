Lavrov: Russia supports pan-national dialogue in Afghanistan amid battles in Panjshir

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Russia supports pan-national dialogue in Afghanistan amid the battles in Panjshir Province, TASS reported.
Lavrov called attention to the fact that the Taliban still aren’t controlling the whole territory of Afghanistan. “There are reports about the situation in Panjshir where the troops of Vice-President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Masoud are deployed. Russia supports pan-national dialogue with all the forces battling each other,” Lavrov added.
According to him, Russia views the Moscow format of consultations over the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan as a more effective platform and is ready to resume the activities.