Thursday
August 19
Missing soldiers’ families on meeting with Armenia Security Service chief: We can’t be satisfied until there are results
Missing soldiers’ families on meeting with Armenia Security Service chief: We can’t be satisfied until there are results
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – We agreed with the head of the NSS that we will leave here, but on the condition that a more in-depth investigation be carried out. The relatives of a group of missing servicemen told reporters about this Thursday in front of the building of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia.

"Also, we agreed that we will meet regularly, and they will report to us on the work done. We can’t be satisfied until there are results; and the result is to find our children," added one of these relatives.

Another one of the relatives of these missing soldiers said that the Ministry of Defense had not collected data on these servicemen to this day, and therefore the parents of these servicemen collected such data.

"Now they will complete that information so that the specialists can already do their job," this relative added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
