Karabakh State Minister receives Union of Banks of Armenia delegation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Economics

State Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan today received the delegation of the Union of Banks of Armenia led by Executive Director Seyran Sargsyan, as reported the Information and Public Relations Department of the Staff of the State Minister.

Beglaryan considered the mission of the Union of Banks of Armenia to stand with Artsakh a mission that is in demand and emphasized that Artsakh needs the support of all Armenians now more than ever.

Sargsyan emphasized that the delegation’s visit is marked by yet another substantial example of cooperation with the education system, evidence of which is the rearmament of 15 schools with computer technologies.

State Minister Beglaryan expressed gratitude for the support shown to several schools and touched upon the possible directions for future cooperation, including the efforts aimed at raising the level of financial literacy of the population.
This text available in   Հայերեն
