News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 19
USD
490.69
EUR
573.86
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.69
EUR
573.86
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia PM attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in narrow format (PHOTOS)
Armenia PM attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in narrow format (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his working visit to Kyrgyzstan, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday attend the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in a narrow format, the Armenian government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The activities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) were discussed at this meeting in Cholpon-Ata city.

The interlocutors touched also upon the measures of trade insurance support of the EEU member states, the steps to be taken to develop common approaches to the implementation of the global climate agenda, etc.

The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will continue Friday in an extended format, during which PM Pashinyan is scheduled to deliver an address.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Talks over Eurasian Economic Union-Iran free trade agreement kick off
The first stage of negotiations for...
 Armenia acting deputy minister receives Georgia Ambassador, discusses transport-related issues
During the meeting, the Ambassador and...
 Lavrov: Russia is arranging transition to national currency in Eurasian Economic Union
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says...
 Job search system within EEU, including Armenia, in operation as of today
The project aims to ensure labor market collaboration within the EEU…
 EEU member states to finish preparing for negotiations over free trade zone in Iran in late June
“In December 2020, the Eurasian Economic Union...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: We attach importance to formation of single natural gas market for EEU
The acting PM attended a regular—videoconference—meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos