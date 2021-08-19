Armenia PM attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in narrow format (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his working visit to Kyrgyzstan, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday attend the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in a narrow format, the Armenian government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The activities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) were discussed at this meeting in Cholpon-Ata city.
The interlocutors touched also upon the measures of trade insurance support of the EEU member states, the steps to be taken to develop common approaches to the implementation of the global climate agenda, etc.
The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will continue Friday in an extended format, during which PM Pashinyan is scheduled to deliver an address.