Zakharova: Russia is ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan with demarcation of border
Zakharova: Russia is ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan with demarcation of border
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The Russian Federation is ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan with demarcation of the border. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said during today’s briefing.

In response to a question about the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Zakahrova emphasized that Russia has addressed Yerevan and Baku several times with the call to refrain from using force and reduce escalation exclusively through political and diplomatic means. The ineffectiveness of the use of rhetoric for confrontation has been stressed. Russia continues to proceed from the fact that the start of negotiations over demarcation of the border is a long-term solution, with further delimitation. Russia is ready to provide necessary consulting,” she said.

“As far as the trilateral task force co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia, as you might have already seen, there are reports that the Deputy Prime Ministers resumed the activities of the task force on Aug. 17. We are satisfied with the fact that the sides have succeeded in returning to the practical discussion on the approaches to the unblocking of economic and transport links in the South Caucasus,” Zakharova added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
