8-month-old girl dies at medical center in Yerevan, forensic medicine expert examination designated

An eight-month-old girl died at Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center yesterday. During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, the medical center reported that the newborn had been transferred to the medical center 15 days ago with a diagnosis of “Catatrauma, severe brain injury, comatose condition”.
The Department of Public Relations and Media of the Police of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the alarm about the child’s death was received at around 10:50 p.m.
The inquest unit of the police station in Nor Nork District of Yerevan is currently preparing a report, and forensic medicine expert examination is designated.