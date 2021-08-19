The situation in Transcaucasia is constantly in the focus of the Russian side. This is what Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told reporters during today’s briefing.
“Implementation of the trilateral agreements signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 are unconditionally a priority. The contacts with Baku and Yerevan are held at the high and highest levels on a regular basis. On July 7, the President of Russia met with the Prime Minister of Armenia, and on July 20 — with the President of Azerbaijan. The necessary works continue to be carried out with respect to foreign policy, defense and border guard departments. The formats are considered with the sides,” Zakharova stated.
The Russian MFA spokesperson underscored the absolute ineffectiveness of confrontation, especially the war rhetoric that the politicians of the countries of Transcaucasia sometimes use. “Everything is stipulated in the agreements that I recalled today. Generally speaking, Baku and Yerevan highly appreciate the stabilizing role of Russia, that is, the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which is deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh (along the length of the line of contact of the sides and along the length of the Lachin corridor). The data on refugees having returned to their homes are regularly posted on the website of the Russian Ministry of Defense, and certain incidents are resolved successfully and immediately. Russia supports comprehensive improvement of the relations between Baku and Yerevan and, of course, we present this stance to Baku and Yerevan. We call on both sides to exchange the prisoners of war through the “all for all” formula and along with all the mine maps,” Zakharova said.