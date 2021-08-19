Armenia territorial administration and infrastructure minister introduces acting head of town hall of Talin

During working visits to Armavir and Aragatsotn Provinces of Armenia, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan today introduced the personnel of the town hall of Talin town of Aragatsotn Province to the town hall’s acting director Tavros Sapeyan, as reported the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.
The minister thanked the previous head of the town hall for his work, congratulated Sapeyan and wished that he would be responsible and have the will and commitment to solve the town’s problems.
Sanosyan added that there is a lot of work to do in Talin and the other settlements of the province and voiced hope that the change of the head of the town would serve as another opportunity to value the work done, identify the old problems and intensify efforts to solve them with the community.
Governor of Aragatsotn Province Davit Gevorgyan also thanked the former head and congratulated Sapeyan.
The priority issues of Talin and the opportunities for solutiosn were discussed, and the issues related to supply of irrigation water were touched upon.