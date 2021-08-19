Turkish FM: Turkey maintains ties with Taliban's representatives through different channels

Turkey maintains ties with the Taliban’s representatives through different channels. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters before the joint press conference of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abi Ahmedi, Anadolu reported.
“Ankara is in contact with the Taliban, be it via Kabul or Doha, and those contacts are necessary,” the Turkish foreign minister said.
Cavusoglu recalled that representatives of the Taliban had received an invitation to visit Turkey before the seizure of Kabul. He also considered Ankara’s recognition of the new government in Afghanistan possible.
“The Taliban has promised to form an inclusive government. We need to see if it really will form an inclusive government. Turkey will act with the international community,” the minister said.