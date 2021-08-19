Armenia Investigative Committee: Fellow soldier detained on suspicion of murders of 3 servicemen

The fellow serviceman of the three servicemen found dead in the shelter of a military outpost at a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia has been arrested on suspicion of the servicemen’s murders, as reported the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
According to the press release of the Investigative Committee, on August 19 at around 1:30 a.m., in the shelter of a military outpost at a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the bodies of compulsory fixed-term servicemen, Privates Gor Sahakyan, Levon Harutyunyan and Murad Muradyan were found with gunshot wounds in the mentioned military outpost.
The Second Garrison Investigation Division of the General Department of Military Investigation of the Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case under the elements of crime.
The same day at around 5:40 p.m. the fellow serviceman, compulsory fixed-term serviceman A. H. was detained on suspicion of illegally and deliberately taking the lives of the mentioned servicemen.
Preliminary investigation of the criminal case is in progress.
Notice: A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime shall be deemed to be innocent so long as his or her guilty is not proved by the court judgment having entered into legal force as prescribed by the Criminal Procedure Code of Armenia.