Son of ex-mayor of Armenia's Gyumri detained

The son of Vardan Ghukasyan [ex-mayor of Gyumri] has been detained, the Investigative Committee of Armenia reported.
According to the press release, a female resident of Gyumri submitted an application according to which on August 17 at around 11:00-11:15 p.m. ex-mayor of Gyumri Vardan Ghukasyan, along with his son Spartak Ghukasyan and three-four men, entered the yard of her house to clarify issues with her grandson.
To make clarifications based on the citizen’s application, criminal intelligence officers of the Police of Armenia paid a visit to the place of residence of the former mayor of Gyumri, but Spartak Ghukasyan refused to open the door, and hours later, he called the head of the criminal intelligence unit of the Police of Armenia, a representative of the authorities, and threatened to use force against him for performing his official duties.
Taking into consideration that there is legal ground for launching a criminal case in the prepared materials, the Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee in Shirak Province launched a criminal case.
By combination of pieces of evidence, a charge has been brought against Spartak Ghukasyan.
Preliminary investigation continues, and measures are being taken to clarify all the circumstances in order to ensure objective and multifaceted investigation.