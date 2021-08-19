G7: Taliban must ensure that Afghanistan does not become host to terrorist threat to international security

Group of 7 (G-7) foreign ministers called on Thursday for the international community to unite in the response to the crisis in Afghanistan to prevent it from escalating further, U.S. News reported.
“The foreign ministers concurred that the Taliban must ensure that Afghanistan does not become host to a terrorist threat to international security,” the press release issued by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reads.
“The G7 ministers underlined the importance of the Taliban holding to their commitments to ensure the protection of civilians and are deeply concerned by reports of violent reprisals in parts of Afghanistan,” he said.