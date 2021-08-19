France's Macron discusses settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Putin

Presidents of Russia and France Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation during which they discussed the need to ensure security of the residents of Afghanistan, the situation regarding Iran’s nuclear program, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the tension in southeast Ukraine and the coordination through efforts in the “Normandy format”, as reported on the Kremlin’s official website.
“At the request of Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin informed abou the course of implementation of the trilateral statements on Nagorno-Karabakh that were signed on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021. It was stated that the situation in the region is generally stable, actions are being taken to restore the economic and transport links in the South Caucasus and to meet the humanitarian needs of the population. Both sides said they were disposed to work together on various aspects of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and firstly within the OSCE Minsk Group,” as reported on the website.
The heads of states also mentioned the importance of ensuring security of the civilian population in Afghanistan and resolving urgent humanitarian issues and expressed support to the talks over resumption of implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which is a weighty factor for non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. They also discussed several other “regional topics” that also concern the African continent.