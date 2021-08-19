Armenia Ambassador to Ukraine presents credentials to Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan presented his credentials to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as stated in the press release of the Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine.
“President Zelenskyy congratulated Karapetyan on assuming the office of Ambassador of Armenia to Ukraine, expressing confidence that he will play his major role in further strengthening the bilateral ties between Armenia and Russia and deepening of cooperation between the Armenian and Ukrainian peoples.
Ambassador Karapetyan transmitted to the President of Ukraine the kind wishes of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and assured that, during his term of office, he will make all possible efforts to further deepen and expand the bilateral relations and the existing cooperation.
The parties attached importance to the contacts that will be held at different levels in the near future and particularly the holding of the session of the Armenian-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission.
President Zelenskyy asked to transmit his cordial greetings to the Prime Minister of Armenia and all Armenians,” the press release reads.