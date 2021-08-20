Newspaper: Armenia Chamber of Advocates is at authorities’ target

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to the Zhoghovurd daily’s information, the national authorities are looking for a candidate to run in the election for the Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates [(CA)] to be held on September 12.

According to our information, the authorities intend to take the chamber under their control as well since they could not subjugate current [CA] chairman Ara Zohrabyan, and now they are trying to bring a person loyal to them to make the CA completely controllable.

Our sources inform that RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has instructed to nominate a good lawyer, specialist so that he can run in the [CA] chairman’s elections.

It should be noted that the campaign for the elections of the Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates will start as of August 21, and the nominations of the candidates will be until August 20, inclusive; that is, the authorities need to clarify by the end of the day today whether they will have their candidate, or will not run in the elections because of not having a suitable candidate.