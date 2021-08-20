Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh begin demining 20 hectares of Kolkhozashen village

MOSCOW. – The Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have started demining 20 hectares of land in the village of Kolkhozashen in the Martuni region, reported the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.
During the daily implementation of their tasks for two months, the sappers of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have cleared and demined more than 100 hectares of land in Machkalashen, Herhan, and Herher villages.
These Russian sappers have so far inspected 1,927 buildings, cleared and demined more than 674 km of roads and more than 2,257 hectares of land, and found and destroyed 25,798 explosives.