Armenia MOD announces start of 3-month training for reservists

Pristina asks Azerbaijan to recognize Kosovo independence

Yerevan judge wears T-shirt with Artsakh flag during international competition

Yerevan hospital provides clarification on baby’s death

508 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh begin demining 20 hectares of Kolkhozashen village

Armenia premier: We support establishment of Eurasian Association

The Wall Street Journal: Diplomats had warned Blinken of quick fall of Kabul

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

PM: Armenia considers necessary creating base for natural gas, oil, oil products’ single markets for EEU development

White House does not have clear information on exactly how many Americans are still in Afghanistan

Newspaper: Armenia Chamber of Advocates is at authorities’ target

Oman spends $175m to build botanical garden

Nigeria’s Lagos state bans street begging

Men in Pakistan sexually assault, grope woman who was shooting TikTok video

S.Korea plans to grant legal status to animals

Armenia Ambassador to Ukraine presents credentials to Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Armenia Investigative Committee: Fellow soldier detained on suspicion of murders of 3 servicemen

US Department of State: There are 6,000 people at Kabul airport

France, Germany, UK concerned about Iran's up to 20% uranium enrichment

France's Macron discusses settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Putin

Turkish FM: Turkey maintains ties with Taliban's representatives through different channels

Terrorist blows himself up near national intelligence headquarters in Somalia

G7: Taliban must ensure that Afghanistan does not become host to terrorist threat to international security

Few people killed during Independence Day rally in Afghanistan's Asadabad

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 3 more Armenian servicemen found in Jrakan region

Son of ex-mayor of Armenia's Gyumri detained

Armenian soldier who was found dead last night was a veteran of 44-day Karabakh war (PHOTO)

Armenia Labor and Social Affairs Ministry: No data on number of Artsakh-Armenians who temporarily settled after war

Karabakh State Minister receives Union of Banks of Armenia delegation

Armenia finance minister has new deputy

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker receives China Ambassador

Zakharova: Russia is ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan with demarcation of border

Russian MFA: Russia calls on Baku and Yerevan to exchange POWs via "all for all" formula and for mine maps

Armenia territorial administration and infrastructure minister introduces acting head of town hall of Talin

Zakharova comments on Aliyev's statement, says supplying weapons is Russia's sovereign right

8-month-old girl dies at medical center in Yerevan, forensic medicine expert examination designated

Lavrov: Russia supports pan-national dialogue in Afghanistan amid battles in Panjshir

Azerbaijan troops withdrew from area they occupied on border with Artsakh’s Yeghtsahogh village, mayor says

Desperate Afghans are trying to invade airport and seize empty buildings of embassies

Turkey evacuates top officials of defeated government of Afghanistan

Zakharova: Russia, Hungary FMs will discuss situation in Karabakh

Opposition vice-speaker of Armenia parliament: Issue of enclaves, Meghri corridor being discussed?

Dollar continues losing value in Armenia

Armenia government transfers about $1,163,600 to National Security Service

Armenia PM attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in narrow format (PHOTOS)

Missing soldiers’ families on meeting with Armenia Security Service chief: We can’t be satisfied until there are results

Armenia defense minister briefs ombudsman on situation related to finding 3 soldiers dead

14 million people in Afghanistan face severe hunger

Karabakh FM: Azerbaijan is attempting to rewrite history of Shushi

Armenia, Kyrgyzstan to intensify economic ties (PHOTOS)

Relative of Armenian missing soldier: Ask relatives which official has asked about their condition

Armenia PM paying working visit to Kyrgyzstan (PHOTOS)

Missing soldiers’ relatives meeting with Armenia National Security Service director

Armenia MOD asks not to disseminate false information about causes of incident of killed soldiers

559 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

12 killed at Kabul airport since Sunday

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh provide drinking water to more than 200 families

Missing servicemen’s families protesting outside Armenia National Security Service building

Armenia MOD on reports about sabotage at military outpost: What happened has nothing to do with adversary

Shots fired in Yerevan, one injured (PHOTOS)

Armenia 1st deputy FM is appointed Security Council chief

Armenia parliament ex-speaker is appointed FM

Armenia MOD: 3 soldiers found dead at military outpost

Biden says ‘chaos’ was inevitable in Kabul

Newspaper: There is mess within Armenia authorities

Deserter Afghanistan president's daughter enjoys bohemian lifestyle in New York

Yerevan police carry out intensified control nearby Constitutional Court

Singapore court sentences UK man to prison for refusing to wear face mask in public

Myanmar security forces kill more than 1,000 people

Russia's Putin discusses situation in Afghanistan with his Iranian counterpart

Afghan videotapes himself and other men clinging from US air force plane

Erdogan says Turkey is open for cooperation with the Taliban

Israel PM to visit White House

EU says Turkey will "play a very important role" in dealing with wave of Afghans fleeing country

US, EU, other countries say they are "deeply worried" about women in Afghanistan

Deputy Mayor of Armenia's Goris Irina Yolyan released

Biden, Merkel discuss Afghanistan situation

Advisor to Karabakh President: Defense Army units are in Shushi's Yeghtsahogh village and ensuring security

Ashraf Ghani promises to return to Afghanistan soon, assures that he didn't take money with him

Armenian opposition MP: We are still concerned about situations in Karabakh and Armenia

Armenia and Russia healthcare ministers discuss supply of Russian coronavirus vaccines

Employee of municipality of Armenia's Goris Armine Chopchunts to not be arrested

Deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris to be arrested

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 6 more Armenian servicemen found after searches in Jrakan

Armenia Digitalization Council holds session chaired by PM

Arayik Harutyunyan: Situation in Artsakh is normal

Armenia deputy parliamentary speaker hosts China Ambassador

Hulusi Akar: Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan in its "right work"

Russian and Turkish FMs discuss situation in Afghanistan

European Parliament President: EU must receive Afghan refugees

Armenia premier: About $142.5m worth programs already implemented in Artsakh

Armenia PM: Ruling political force’s position will be important in changing system of government

Armenia’s Pashinyan to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan

Armenia PM Pashinyan: We shall eradicate extreme poverty

Armenia minimum average annual GDP growth rate shall be 7%, as per government plan

Armenia premier: We will have different quality railway by 2024

PM: Foreign intelligence service to be established in Armenia in next 5 years

Armenia parliament ruling faction meeting with visiting Artsakh President

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: Closed discussion on border situation to be held today at 4 p.m.