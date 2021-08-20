Armenia ombudsman: New income sources needed for residents of Syunik Province villages that are now border communities

New sources of income, new solutions are needed for the residents of the Syunik Province villages that have become border communities after the war last fall. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, wrote about this on Facebook, and posted a summary video of his visit to Syunik—and together with the head of the United Nations Population Fund—last week.
"Many residents have been deprived of their homes, pastures, and lands due to the illegal actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, and their rights continue to be violated.
The video presents the people’s problems, needs, for the assessment of which the Human Rights Defender and the head of the UN Population Fund had paid a joint visit to Syunik Province.
Various social issues raised by people during the visits have been registered, and measures will be taken within the competence of the Human Rights Defender to contribute to the solution," Tatoyan added.