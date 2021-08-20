News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 20
USD
490.11
EUR
572.15
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.11
EUR
572.15
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia ombudsman: New income sources needed for residents of Syunik Province villages that are now border communities
Armenia ombudsman: New income sources needed for residents of Syunik Province villages that are now border communities
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


New sources of income, new solutions are needed for the residents of the Syunik Province villages that have become border communities after the war last fall. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, wrote about this on Facebook, and posted a summary video of his visit to Syunik—and together with the head of the United Nations Population Fund—last week.

"Many residents have been deprived of their homes, pastures, and lands due to the illegal actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, and their rights continue to be violated.

The video presents the people’s problems, needs, for the assessment of which the Human Rights Defender and the head of the UN Population Fund had paid a joint visit to Syunik Province.

Various social issues raised by people during the visits have been registered, and measures will be taken within the competence of the Human Rights Defender to contribute to the solution," Tatoyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of servicemen in Fizuli region were fruitless
The Service also reported that...
 Armenia, Karabakh FMs discuss situation due to Azerbaijan-Turkey aggression
Ararat Mirzoyan and David Babayan had a telephone conversation…
 Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh begin demining 20 hectares of Kolkhozashen village
The Russian sappers have so far inspected 1,927 buildings, cleared and demined more than 674 km of roads and more than 2,257 hectares of land, and found and destroyed 25,798 explosives in Karabakh…
 Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker receives China Ambassador
The Ambassador mentioned that the...
 Zakharova: Russia is ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan with demarcation of border
In response to a question about the...
 Zakharova comments on Aliyev's statement, says supplying weapons is Russia's sovereign right
A few days ago, Alilyev demanded that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos