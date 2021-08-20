News
508 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
508 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 508 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 236,742 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, seven more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,732 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,143 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 293, the total respective number so far is 223,736, and the number of people currently being treated is 7,131.

And 7,864 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,469,328 such tests have been performed to date.
