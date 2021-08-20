News
Friday
August 20
Yerevan hospital provides clarification on baby’s death
Yerevan hospital provides clarification on baby’s death
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Several electronic media outlets, referring to shamshyan.com, write that an 8-month-old baby died suddenly in Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center, this Yerevan hospital noted about this in a respective clarification it has issued.

"The child did not die suddenly; he fell on his head from the second floor of their house and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was admitted to the clinic—in a comatose state (3 points), catatrauma with severe brain injury—where he underwent surgery. With life indications, the baby underwent decompression trepanation the same day.

The baby was in critical condition for two weeks, after which he died without regaining consciousness.

The child is not 8 months old, but 1 year and 8 months old," the statement also reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
