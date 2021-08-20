Yerevan citizen goes into company's building with grenades, demands meeting with director

Today at around 9 a.m. the Operational Management Center of Yerevan Police Department received an alarm according to which a citizen had entered the building of a company located in Malatia-Sebastia district with grenades and demanded to see the administration, threatening to blow up the grenades, as reported by shamshyan.com.
Police officers led negotiations with the citizen, after which the man, 34-year-old resident of Malatia-Sebastia district Samvel H., voluntarily showed up to the police officers after a while and was transferred to the police station.
Investigators are preparing a report on the incident. According to shamshyan.com, the man’s family and friends have a good opinion about him, and he is a veteran of the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
By the investigator’s decision, the grenades have been seized.