Armenia premier: We support establishment of Eurasian Association

We believe that the roadmap for the implementation of the 2021-2023 Systematic Transport Policy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member states is a balanced program for the development of the sector. The document envisages comprehensive development of Eurasian transport corridors and consistent work to harmonize the legislations of our countries in this sector. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated about this at Friday’s meeting—in an extended format—of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

"Last year we were convinced that there is a demand for transport and logistics cooperation within the EEU. (…).

I would also like to mention the urgency of the implementation of the roadmap for the formation of a single market for organic agricultural products. (…).

The next matter I would like to dwell on is the increasing competitiveness of EEU products in the domestic and foreign markets. (…). We support the creation of the Eurasian Association, which will enable, by creating additional insurance capacity, to increase the amount of insurance assistance for trade within the Union and exports to third countries," the Armenian PM added, in particular.

Pashinyan noted that they have managed to agree on the concept of forming a single market for oil and oil products—and on the basis of five principles approved by all the EEU member countries.

“As a conclusion, I would like to reflect on the issues of environment protection and climate [change]. This is the direction that requires additional efforts and multifaceted cooperation," Nikol Pashinyan added, specifically.

According to the Armenian government, the prime ministers of the EEU member countries touched upon a number of issues that were on the agenda during the aforesaid meeting.

Also, it was decided to set up a high-level working group on digital transformation within the Union.

Several documents were signed as a result of the Cholpon-Ata meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

And it was decided to hold the next meeting of this council in October, in the Armenian capital Yerevan.